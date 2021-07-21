$787.88 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $787.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $796.41 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $740.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 32,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,564. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 401.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.