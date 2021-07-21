78,596 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.05. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $182.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.