7,492 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BMAR opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52.

