$724.11 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce sales of $724.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.97 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 619,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,908,048. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $855,740.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,708 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

