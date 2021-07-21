65,609 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.32. Ball Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.