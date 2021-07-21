60,250 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,695,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

