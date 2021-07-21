57,000 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $23,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 162.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

