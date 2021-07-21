500,000 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBCU stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,006. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.