4,322 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

