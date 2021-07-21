$423.76 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce $423.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.65 million to $432.02 million. Angi posted sales of $375.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Angi.

ANGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Angi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

