400,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Purchased by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMII. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMII remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,430. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

