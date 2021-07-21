$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.42 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

GIS traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. 4,272,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,376. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

