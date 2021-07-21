3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGOPY. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday.

TGOPY opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

