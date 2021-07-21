3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cheuvreux

Equities researchers at Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TGOPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

3i Group stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

