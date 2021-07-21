39,906 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

