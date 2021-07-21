362,500 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 362,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $22,134,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 787,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,447. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

