32,241 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,252,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $66,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188,933 shares of company stock worth $435,313,766 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

