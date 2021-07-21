3,178 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

