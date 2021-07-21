$3.26 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce $3.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 million to $28.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.77 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $59.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of SLGL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

