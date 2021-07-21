28,999 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

