250,000 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $72,778,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $59,415,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

