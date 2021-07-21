$247.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $247.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.10 million and the lowest is $240.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $983.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 384,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,853. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.16. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

