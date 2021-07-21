23,200 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Best Buy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,965,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,024 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

