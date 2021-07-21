2,314 Shares in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galapagos by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $213.17.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.