$23.83 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post $23.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.27 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $99.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $136.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.21.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

