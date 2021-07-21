22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.