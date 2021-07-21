21,000 Shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYTE opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

