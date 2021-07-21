209,680 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 209,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $2,019,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of GLBLU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 413,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,595. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

