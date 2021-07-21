175,839 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Bought by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,936. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

