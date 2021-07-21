1,674,016 Shares in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) Purchased by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,674,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,000. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities makes up 3.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENNVU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,927. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

