16,300 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

