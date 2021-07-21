16,269 Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KPTI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 318,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 106,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of KPTI opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $702.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.