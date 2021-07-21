1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,500 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

