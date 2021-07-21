156,307 Shares in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 156,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPACU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

