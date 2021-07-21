15,000 Shares in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $296,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTK Acquisition by 190.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

PTK stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

