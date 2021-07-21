15,000 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EACPU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

EACPU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

