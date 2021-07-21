1,415 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

