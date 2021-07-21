14,042 Shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.