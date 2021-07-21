$130.06 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce $130.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.12 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $523.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NewAge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NewAge by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

