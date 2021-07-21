12,500 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.30 million, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

