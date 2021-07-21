1,218 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,015,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.84.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.