102,256 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $164,615,000 after buying an additional 182,945 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 45,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

