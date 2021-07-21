$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.08. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.