$0.90 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,571 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

