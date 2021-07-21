$0.45 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 990.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.79 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

