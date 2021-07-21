$0.43 EPS Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

