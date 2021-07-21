-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $23.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

