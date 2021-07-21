$0.22 EPS Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,652. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

