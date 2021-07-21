$0.16 EPS Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. BGSF also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%.

BGSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a P/E ratio of 195.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.64. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

