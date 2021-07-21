-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

